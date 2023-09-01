As competition intensifies, Royal Enfield launches new 2023 Bullet 350

As competition intensifies in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment in India, Royal Enfield unveiled the new avatar of its all-new 2023 Bullet 350 on Friday.

Aimed at a global audience, the Bullet is available for bookings in India starting Friday, and retail and test rides will begin from 3 September 2023. Ex-showroom prices for the motorcycle will be Rs 1,73,562 for the Military Black and Red, Rs 1,97,436 for the Standard, and Rs 2,15,801 for the Bullet Black Gold editions. The new Bullet 350 will be available in Europe by the next quarter and will be launched across SARRC, APAC, and the Americas in a phased manner.

Introduced on Royal Enfield's proven, super-refined and smooth J-series engine platform, this iconic motorcycle, with over nine decades of heritage, continues to be a fusion of resilient aesthetics and craftsmanship; a symbol of the vibrant culture it has catalysed over decades and the community and characters it represents, the company said in a statement.

Speaking about the launch of the new 2023 Bullet, B Govindarajan, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield, said, “To me, the Bullet has been an undeniable symbol of resilient engineering and aesthetics. It has endured war and peace with unflinching reliability and has been an ally for over 90 years to the bravest of the brave. Pinstriped and handcrafted by three generations of artisans, the Bullet has retained its regal appeal without surrendering to fads and whims. The uncluttered simplicity of its form is a sharp contrast to its sturdy dependability, its mettle and character. We have purposefully endeavoured to retain the essence of the legacy of the Royal Enfield Bullet as it readies to transition to a new form and avatar and steadfastly rides on to a century and beyond.”

The 2023 Bullet 350 is powered by the modern, globally acclaimed 349cc air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that also powers the Meteor, Classic, and Hunter. Fuel-injected, it produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, resulting in strong, low-end grunt, super smooth linear power delivery, and a ride that's both refined and invigorating. With a primary balancer shaft to cut down vibrations, it feels responsive and refined, while its gear shifting is crisp and smooth thanks to an optimised five-speed gearbox, ensuring a superlative ride experience.

The chassis is designed for predictable handling and manoeuvrability and is more rigid than on previous Bullets, which encourages confidence at higher cornering speeds and feels planted on straight roads. This is enhanced by large-diameter 41mm front forks and wider-section tyres, a 100/90-19 at the front and 120/80-18 at the rear, as compared to past Bullet versions. The motorcycle has a new take on the single bench seat, and that, combined with the suspension, ensures a more comfortable and plush ride. Redesigned mudguards, a marked improvement in the proportion, stance, and aesthetic balance of the motorcycle, give it a subtly evolved styling. The motorcycle will have a 300mm disc brake fitted at the front and with 270mm disc or drum brake options at the rear.

The 2023 Bullet 350 will be supported by an ecosystem of 37 Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, including nine designed and developed specifically for the Bullet. These include comfortable touring and low-rise seats and touring handlebars. There is also a selection of quality riding gear, including helmets and apparel with detailing that echoes the Bullet's legendary pinstriping, the company said.