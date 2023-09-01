Home / Companies / News / Led by Burman family, battery manufacturer Eveready plans new category

Led by Burman family, battery manufacturer Eveready plans new category

Company seeks to double revenue by FY27 and new category will help in the target

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Premium
eveready

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Eveready Industries India will launch a new category in Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25) as it works to double revenue, said a senior executive of the country’s largest dry cell battery maker.

It could be an adjacency or a new product under the Eveready brand and a final decision is expected by the end of this financial year. “We are currently working on that exercise; it’s on the drawing board,” said Suvamoy Saha, managing director of Eveready.

The company partnered with consulting firm Bain & Company early in 2022 for strategy and improving operations. Bain is helping in the exercise for the new category, said Saha.

It would be the fourth category for Eveready after batteries, flashlights and lighting. The company is the leader in the battery market with a share of 53.4 per cent. In the battery-operated flashlight market it has a share of 55 per cent. The company has identified lighting as a growth driver and is just about taking off in the category.

“Our three categories provide adequate scope for growth at least for the next 18 months,” said Saha.

Eveready seeks to double revenue by FY27 and Saha said the fourth category would contribute to that target. The target was set against FY22 revenues of Rs 1,206.75 crore. In FY23, the company's total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,327.73 crore.

Eveready has dabbled with diversification earlier, under the Brij Mohan Khaitan management: in packet tea, confectionery, small home appliances and lighting. But only lighting was a partial success.

The company is now controlled by the Burman family, the promoters of Dabur India, and its focus is on growth.

Saha said the new category would be powered by the Eveready brand. “There has to be a brand fit.” Packet tea and confectionery were not under the Eveready brand.

The Eveready brand represents “power and empowerment. The new launch would have to centre around these brand values,” Saha said. It may not entirely ride on Eveready’s distribution network, though.

Eveready recently unveiled a new logo and tagline to connect the new generation with the company. The company’s iconic ‘Cat-O-9’ logo now sits next to a loop of infinity and the new tagline is ‘Give Me Power. Give Me Red’.

The company’s task on hand is to expand its share in battery markets where its penetration is lower than the national average. It will also look to exploit the full potential in the premium segment of batteries where it has a small share. In flashlights, there is opportunity for growth in the rechargeable segment.

Also Read

Eveready growth to be backed by 'adequate' profitability: MD Suvamoy Saha

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

Eveready will focus on growth but in a profitable manner: Mohit Burman

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

Epsilon to establish EV battery component factory in US, sets aside $650 mn

Ashok Leyland reports 10% rise in sales to 15,576 units in August

The Alternative Board forays into Tamil Nadu, sets sight on SMEs

Mahindra Logistics to provide Flipkart with heavy commercial vehicles

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Topics :Eveready IndustriesBattery makersBain & Company

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMD

Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month high

Nomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%

Next Story