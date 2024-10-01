Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashiana Housing bets on senior housing facilities to drive profit

Improving life expectancy is expected to drive the share of senior citizens in India's 1.43 billion population to 13 per cent by 2030 from 11 per cent currently, according to a Colliers report

Ashiana Housing
Ashiana Housing |
Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:01 PM IST
India's Ashiana Housing is banking on growing demand for housing facilities for senior citizens in the world's most populous country to boost its annual profit over the next five years, a top executive said.

The property developer is aiming for annual profit of Rs 2,000 crore ($238.8 million) by fiscal year 2029, from Rs 83.4 crore in 2024, Joint Managing Director Ankur Gupta told Reuters.

Improving life expectancy is expected to drive the share of senior citizens in India's 1.43 billion population to 13 per cent by 2030 from 11 per cent currently, according to a Colliers report.

That, in turn, is expected to boost the apartment market for seniors, valued at $1.9 billion in 2023, to anywhere between $12 billion to $18 billion by 2030.

Ashiana, India's third largest senior living property operator after Columbia Pacific Communities and Vedaanta according to JLL, owns and operates such projects in Chennai, Pune and the national capital region.

"The focus is shifting towards premium amenities, healthcare integration and community-driven designs," Gupta said, referring to its senior living homes featuring facilities such as bathrooms with grab rails, on-call doctors and ambulances.

"The demand for senior housing is seen as a stable and growing investment opportunity," he said.

Ashiana expects revenue to rise 11 per cent to Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year. The property developer also expects its senior living business to contribute up to 50 per cent of revenue in the next three years from 20 per cent currently.

 

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

