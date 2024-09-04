Ashiana Housing sells properties worth Rs 403.49 cr in Gurugram project

Realty firm Ashiana Housing has sold 168 apartments for Rs 403.49 crore in its residential project in Gurugram on strong consumer demand.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ashiana Housing Ltd said that the company has sold 168 apartments in the fourth phase of its kid-centric project 'Ashiana Amarah'.

"On Day-1, 168 out of a total of 280 units in Phase 4 have been booked, representing a remarkable sale value of Rs 403.49 crore. The total saleable area for Phase 4 covers 4.95 lakh square feet, featuring premium 3 BHK units," it added.