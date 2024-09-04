Ashok Leyland inaugurates advanced Uptime Solution Center at Ennore

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Uptime Solution Centre at Ennore.

This future-ready facility, with cutting-edge technology and proprietary predictive analytics, is designed to revolutionise the after-sales landscape by ensuring maximum fleet utilisation for commercial vehicle operators across India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The advanced Uptime Solution Centre brings together teams from aftermarket services, vehicle engineering, and field quality to proactively support Ashok Leyland customers nationwide by promptly troubleshooting and resolving technical issues.



Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland, said, “The inauguration of the Uptime Solution Centre marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine customer service. At Ashok Leyland, we are committed to providing world-class support to our customers, and this centre exemplifies our dedication to innovation and excellence. With advanced technology and a cross-functional team of experts, we aim to maximise fleet uptime and ensure our vehicles deliver exceptional performance.”

Sanjeev Kumar, president, MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “The Uptime Solution Centre is a testament to our relentless pursuit of technological advancement. We have combined predictive analytics with real-time monitoring to make our vehicles more reliable and to create a smarter, quicker service system. This centre will provide our customers with useful insights into their vehicle’s operation and help them proactively address any potential issues, ensuring their businesses stay on track. This initiative clearly reflects our dedication to exceptional customer satisfaction.”

Ashok Leyland has a nationwide network of over 52,000 touchpoints, including dealers, authorised service centres, SASSY, parts distributors, exclusive parts stores (ALRPS), AL parts retailers, and AL mechanics, all of which are seamlessly integrated with the Uptime Centre. This network integration guarantees effective coordination and communication, facilitating quick repairs, easy access to parts, and improved service assistance.

The Uptime Solution Centre is set to transform the service experience for customers, ensuring quicker issue resolution, minimising vehicle downtime, and optimising fleet performance.