Ashok Leyland subsidiary bags order for 500 electric buses from Chennai MTC

Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced that its subsidiary, OHM Global Mobility, has secured an order of 500 ultra-low floor electric buses measuring 12 metres each from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai, the company said in a press statement.

“OHM is Ashok Leyland’s electric mobility arm, focused on mobility-as-a-service business. This order will further strengthen Ashok Leyland’s dominant position in the bus segment and underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable urban mobility in India,” the company.

EiV12 model buses

Switch Mobility, also a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, will provide advanced EiV12 model buses to OHM, which will handle their operation and maintenance for 12 years, according to the contract from MTC. Of the total, 400 buses will be non-AC, while 100 will feature air conditioning, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for passengers throughout Chennai, the press release said.

The electric buses are engineered to comfortably accommodate 37 seated passengers, along with room for an extra 24 standing passengers. Boasting a range of over 200 km on a single charge, these buses are suited for Chennai’s extensive city routes, ensuring reliable service throughout the urban area, the press statement said.

Designed for optimal comfort and efficiency, the buses include an ultra-low-floor design that facilitates quicker and easier boarding, thereby enhancing passenger convenience, improving accessibility, and minimising travel time.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ashok Leyland said, “Our SWITCH EiV12 buses combine cutting-edge technology, reliability, and comfort, making them the ideal solution for modern cities. We are committed to driving the transition to electric mobility, and this partnership with MTC is a step forward in creating cleaner, more efficient transport systems. Switch already has over 950 vehicles in operation and with this order has a healthy order book of over 2000 vehicles.”

SWITCH EiV12

The SWITCH EiV12 uses a powerful 650V electric architecture and includes IP67-rated batteries, guaranteeing both durability and safety. Built with inclusivity in mind, this bus comes with a wheelchair ramp and secure anchorage points, making it fully accessible for wheelchair users.

Additionally, it boasts the highest seating capacity in its category, featuring chassis-mounted batteries that lower the centre of gravity, thereby improving stability and maneuverability in crowded urban environments.

“To ensure efficient operations, charging infrastructure will be developed at six key depots: Perumbur, Perumbakam, Poonamalle, Vyasapandi, Thondiapet, and KK Nagar. These charging hubs will ensure that the buses can operate efficiently across the city, reducing downtime and enabling consistent service delivery,” the company said.