Delhi techie snags JioHotstar domain, asks Reliance to fund Cambridge dream

The much-anticipated merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar is set to shake up India’s streaming landscape, with industry insiders predicting it could reshape the market. Both platforms are giants in the Indian over-the-top (OTT) space in terms of subscriber base, and together, they could dominate the industry. However, there’s already an unexpected twist in the tale – the domain name JioHotstar has been snapped up by a tech-savvy individual from Delhi, potentially complicating any plans for a unified platform.

While official details on the merger remain scarce, reports suggest the creation of a combined platform, possibly called JioHotstar. But that plan might face hurdles now, as a quick-thinking app developer has claimed the domain name JioHotstar.com, which currently leads to a bare-bones webpage with the message: ‘Best of Entertainment, Streaming Soon’.

A clever gamble on the JioHotstar name

The page lacks any formal logos or branding, but it does feature a bold message addressed directly to executives at Reliance Industries (the parent company of JioCinema). The message reveals the story behind the domain grab.

The developer explains how, in early 2023, news of Disney+ Hotstar’s user decline – following the loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) streaming rights – led to speculation about a potential merger or sale. This, combined with Disney’s talks with Indian competitors, prompted the developer to act.

“I am an app developer based in Delhi, currently working on my startup,” the message begins. “I came across news about Disney+ Hotstar’s dip in active users and thought Reliance could be the one to acquire it. This reminded me of when Jio rebranded Saavn to JioSaavn, so I decided to check if the domain JioHotstar was available. To my surprise, it was.”

A life-changing ask

But this isn’t just a quick grab for a payday. The techie has attached a heartfelt request to the page – asking Reliance to fund his dream of attending Cambridge University in exchange for the domain.

More From This Section

The message goes on to explain that the developer had a project selected for Cambridge’s Accelerate program a few years ago and has always dreamed of studying entrepreneurship there. Financial constraints, however, have kept that dream out of reach.

“Cambridge offers a full degree program in entrepreneurship, which I’ve always dreamed of pursuing but could never afford,” the developer shares. “When I saw the domain was available, I thought, ‘This might just be the opportunity to make that dream happen’.”

Addressing both Reliance and Viacom, the developer asks for an official letter of authorisation to purchase the domain. The note concludes with a hopeful yet pointed remark: “For a multi-billion dollar company like Reliance, this would be a minor expense, but for me, it could be life-changing.”

Digital squatting and its implications

This situation also brings to light a practice known as digital squatting or cybersquatting, where individuals register domain names that closely resemble established brands, often with the intention of selling them for a profit or using them as leverage for personal gains. In this case, the developer’s swift acquisition of JioHotstar.com illustrates how digital squatting can complicate corporate plans, especially during high-profile mergers.

Cybersquatting is not only a strategic move but can also lead to legal disputes. Companies often find themselves embroiled in costly legal battles to reclaim such domain names, citing trademark infringement. The Uniform Domain-Name Dispute-Resolution Policy established by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) allows brands to challenge these registrations if they believe the domain is being misused. However, in many cases, businesses may opt to negotiate with the squatter rather than pursue lengthy legal processes.

In this scenario, Reliance Industries and Disney+ Hotstar may be forced to weigh the costs and benefits of engaging with the developer or seeking legal recourse to reclaim the domain name. As the streaming giants move closer to their merger, the outcome of this digital squatting case will likely influence how they proceed with branding the unified platform.