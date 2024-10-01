Ashok Leyland, travel tech firm FlixBus sing deal for inter-city mobility

Ashok Leyland, the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has signed an agreement with FlixBus India, an international travel technology company, to "transform the bus transportation ecosystem" between cities, said a statement on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, FlixBus’s bus partners will have access to Ashok Leyland’s chassis and after-sales services for ensuring seamless operations nationwide. Ashok Leyland and FlixBus "will empower local bus operators through state-of-the-art technology", according to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two companies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“At Ashok Leyland, our focus has always been on delivering cuttiedge technologies that prioritize safety and performance. Our products, featuring innovative technology, offer industry-leading total cost of ownership, ensuring maximum profitability for our customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and continue on our path to innovate and leverage new technology to be a sustainable commercial vehicle manufacturer,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland.

“FlixBus is committed to making intercity bus travel in India more accessible, sustainable, and passenger friendly. This collaboration with Ashok Leyland reinforces our vision of providing efficient and high-capacity travel options while empowering local bus operators through technology. With our rapid growth of passengers and revenue, we look forward to creating a fleet of networks that meets the highest standards of safety and comfort, driving further innovation in India’s transportation landscape,” said Surya Khurana, managing director of FlixBus India.

FlixBus launched this year and has had more than 300,000 passengers. Revenue grew six-fold in the first six months of operations, it said. Following the successful launch of operations in South India, connecting key cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, FlixBus aims to increase its fleet size and expand its network to more regions across India. This MoU builds on that momentum, positioning FlixBus India for further expansion and increased efficiency.

Ashok Leyland said the collaboration with FlixBus is founded on a "shared vision" of innovation, operational efficiency, eco-friendly travel solutions, and shaping a sustainable future for commercial vehicles through advanced technology.