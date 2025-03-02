Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Assam-based Purabi Dairy pacts with NDDB to double output to 3 LLPD

Along with enhancing the supply chain, this will also ensure better returns for dairy farmers through value-added products, the company said

Purabi Dairy
Photo: purabi.org
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
The West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), which operates under the brand Purabi Dairy, on Sunday said it has joined hands with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to double production to 3 lakh litres per day.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the recent 'Advantage Assam 2.0' business summit for the Guwahati-based milk producer's expansion exercise.

"The expansion project, estimated at Rs 100 crore, will increase Purabi Dairy's Panjabari plant's capacity from 1.5 LLPD to 3 LLPD, ensuring a steady supply of quality dairy products to meet growing consumer demand," WAMUL said in a statement.

It will also see an increase in fermented milk product capacity from 20 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) to 50 MTPD and the establishment of a new ice cream plant with a capacity of 20 TLPD.

Along with enhancing the supply chain, this will also ensure better returns for dairy farmers through value-added products, the company said.

In July last year, WAMUL had entered into an agreement with the Assam government to operate a 5,000-litre daily capacity plant in Dhemaji district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Dairy companiesNDDBDairy exports

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

