Focus on next-gen therapeutics, AstraZeneca to restructure biopharma unit

UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has announced plans to restructure its biopharma unit to concentrate on next-generation therapeutics.

“In the Biopharmaceutical Business Unit, we are now furthering these efforts to deliver the next generation of therapeutics in our pipeline, focusing on specialists, science, and innovation, while improving access to our existing portfolio in specialist disease areas we are present in. This has led to a strategic restructuring of our biopharmaceutical team impacting certain roles,” a company spokesperson told Business Standard in an email query.

This decision follows reports of layoffs affecting over 125 employees within the unit. Reports suggest that about 20 senior managers and nearly 110 executives have been sacked from various levels in the sales department.

“Our aspiration to be pioneers in science has increased our focus on specialist disease areas where we can make the most meaningful difference in helping people with cancer, other chronic and rare diseases,” the company spokesperson said.

AstraZeneca stated that it is committed to transforming patient outcomes in the country. Its global portfolio includes over 20 novel therapies spanning various disease areas, including lung cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, heart failure, diabetes, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1).

“We are creating the next generation of therapeutics, taking science further by building a diverse pipeline that includes a range of new drug modalities. As of 12 November 2024, our global pipeline comprised 199 projects, with 21 new molecular entities in our late-stage pipeline and three new molecular entities under review,” the spokesperson said.

In March 2023, the pharmaceutical company laid off approximately 103 employees from its primary care division, including 51 sales staff, who declined the company's voluntary retirement offer. In July 2024, however, AstraZeneca announced plans to invest Rs 250 crore to expand its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai, creating approximately 1,300 highly skilled roles by 2025.