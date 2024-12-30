Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet shareholders discuss funding and expansion plans during AGM

SpiceJet shareholders discuss funding and expansion plans during AGM

At the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM), members also transacted various businesses, including adoption of audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

Spicejet
At the AGM, the airline said questions were raised by the members, inter-alia, on future expansion, raising of funds, operating expenses of the company. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SpiceJet shareholders on Monday sought to know about the airline's funding and expansion plans during the annual general meeting.

At the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM), members also transacted various businesses, including adoption of audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the reports of the board of directors and the statutory auditors, and increasing the company's authorised share capital, according to a regulatory filing.

The budget carrier, whose Chairman is Ajay Singh, recently raised Rs 3,000 crore and since then, has been settling pending dues and various disputes.

At the AGM, the airline said questions were raised by the members, inter-alia, on future expansion, raising of funds, operating expenses of the company, accounts of the company and addition of new flights.

"The Chairman replied the questions of the members and also apprised about the operational highlights of the company, fund-raising efforts, future outlook etc," the filing said.

Singh also apprised the shareholders about the operational highlights of the company, fundraising efforts and future outlook.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Jubilant FoodWorks' healthy growth offset by margin, valuation concerns

Adani Enterprises to sell entire 44% stake worth $2.2 billion in Wilmar

Lupin acquires Huminsulin from Lilly to strengthen diabetes portfolio

Nvidia corp completes acquisition of Israeli software startup Run:ai

Production from Meenakshi coal mine likely to begin in 2028, says Hindalco

Topics :SpiceJetAnnual General MeetingsAviation sector

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story