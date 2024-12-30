Adani Enterprises to sell entire 44% stake worth $2.2 billion in Wilmar

The stake sale, which will occur in two tranches, is estimated to fetch the Adani group approximately $2.2 billion (Rs 18,824 crore) upon completion.

Currently, the Adani group and Wilmar International each hold a 43.94 per cent stake (571.02 million shares) in the company, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

"Adani Enterprises (AEL), Adani Commodities (ACL, a wholly owned subsidiary of AEL), and Lence (a wholly owned subsidiary of Wilmar International) have entered into an agreement on December 30, 2024, pursuant to which Lence will acquire all the paid-up equity shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd held by ACL as of the date of exercise of the call option or put option, as the case may be, in respect of a maximum of 31.06 per cent of the existing paid-up equity share capital of AWL," the company statement said.

Additionally, the parties have agreed that AEL will divest its remaining 13 per cent stake in AWL to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement of 75 per cent. Upon completing these two transactions, AEL will fully exit its 43.94 per cent holding in AWL, which had a market capitalisation of Rs 42,785 crore ($5 billion) as per Friday’s closing price.

Adani Enterprises stated that the proceeds from the sale would be used to accelerate investments in its core infrastructure platforms, including energy and utility, transport and logistics, and other adjacencies in primary industry.

In light of the sale, the Adani Enterprises board has adopted a resolution noting the resignation of Adani Commodities' nominee directors from the board of Adani Wilmar. Additionally, the parties have agreed to initiate steps to change the name of Adani Wilmar.

“AEL will continue to invest in infrastructure sectors, further strengthening Adani Enterprises’ position as India’s largest listed incubator of platforms supporting the key macro themes underpinning India’s growth story,” the release added.