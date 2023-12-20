Home / Companies / News / At Rs 3.79 trn, PSU capex hits 52% of budget target by September end

At Rs 3.79 trn, PSU capex hits 52% of budget target by September end

Capital expenditure by central public sector enterprises touched about 52 per cent of the Budget target at Rs 3.79 lakh crore in the first half of current fiscal, the finance ministry said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Capital expenditure by central public sector enterprises touched about 52 per cent of the Budget target at Rs 3.79 lakh crore in the first half of current fiscal, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

This is higher than the capex by CPSEs in the April-September period of last fiscal. In the first half of previous fiscal, the figure stood at Rs 2.85 lakh crore or 43 per cent of Budget estimates for 2022-23 fiscal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Capital Expenditure #CAPEX targets by Central Public Sector Enterprises #CPSEs on track with 51.71% of target achieved till September 2023," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Against estimated expenditure of Rs 7.33 lakh crore for full 2023-24, Rs 3.79 lakh crore (approx.) achieved i.e. about 51.71 per cent as on 30th September, 2023, it said.

The full year capex by CPSEs was estimated at Rs 6.62 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Union Budget 2023-24 highlights: Here's the complete overview of Budget

Paytm's billionaire founder-CEO bets on young wealth to hit profit sooner

Japan's SMBC lends $120 mn to Air India to buy A350-900 aircraft

Air India borrows $120 million from Japan's SMBC to buy Airbus plane

Netherlands Tata Steel plant forces choice between public health or economy

Ford Motor cancels deal to sell its Tamil Nadu plant to JSW Group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PSU capital infusionPSUs performancepublic sector undertakingspublic sector undertakings PSUsBudget 2023

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story