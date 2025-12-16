Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,03,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,03,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,110

gold, gold stocks

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,390

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,35,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,03,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,24,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,390 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,390 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,390.
  
 

Also Read

Gold prices may rally to ₹1,50,000, says SAMCO Securities..

Gold to catch up with Silver, may hit ₹1,50,000: SAMCO Securities

Pratik Oswal, chief of passive business at Motilal Oswal AMC

Why a 70:30 gold-silver mix works best for investors, explains Pratik Oswal

Vedanta

Vedanta shares trades higher for 5th straight day, rallies 8%; upside left?

gold

Gold shines in 2025 with 60% rally; will safe-haven run continue into 2026?

Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,900, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,97,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,24,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,110 in Chennai.
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,110. 
               
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,03,100
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,15,100.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations of an interest rate cut in January, as investors awaited key jobs data due later in the day, while silver hovered near record highs hit last week. 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,304.92 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $4,333.20 an ounce. 
Gold has gained more than 64 per cent this year, shattering multiple records and making it one of the best-performing assets of 2025. 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $63.60 per ounce. It hit a record high of $64.65 on Friday before closing sharply lower. 
Silver has gained 121 per cent since the beginning of the year on tightening inventories, strong industrial demand and its inclusion on the US critical minerals list. 
Spot platinum added 0.8 per cent to $1,797.0, while palladium lost 0.3 per cent to $1,561.94 per ounce.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

gold

Gold, silver rally to extend record run as traders eye inflation data

gold, jewellery

India's gems, jewellery exports in November grew 20% to $2.5 bn: GJEPC

gold

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹1,33,210; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,04,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold hits seven-week high on safe-haven demand; silver notches peak

Gold

India gold discounts widen as prices hit record high, China demand muted

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLenovo Idea Tab PlusGold-Silver Price TodayUnemployment Rate in NovemberSHANTI BillMTNL's BKC Housing Block SaleBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon