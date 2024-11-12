Awfis to design, manage 165K sq ft office space for NSE in Mumbai

Awfis Space Solutions Limited on Tuesday said it will design and manage 1.65 lakh square feet of office space in Mumbai for the National Stock Exchange.

In a statement, the company said it has "signed service agreement for two floors, spanning approximately 1.65 lakh sq ft, to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at Adani Inspire in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai." Awfis will also design, build and manage the space for NSE. This partnership demonstrates the company's capability to deliver high-quality workspace solutions tailored to clients' business needs and employee well-being, it said.

Awfis already operates a co-working centre in the 10-storey commercial building 'Adani Inspire'.

With this new deal, the company expands its footprint with additional two centres.

Amit Ramani, its Chairman and Managing Director, said: "We are proud to welcome NSE as our clientthis collaborationreaffirms our leadership in the flex space sector and strengthens our commitment to meeting the unique needs of clients from diverse industries." The company provides custom solutions that align with the evolving demands of modern businesses and professionals.

"As the demand for flex spaces continues to grow across India, Awfis is well-prepared to meet this rising need with scalable solutions designed to support both immediate growth and long-term strategic goals, ensuring that companies have the space and flexibility to thrive in today's dynamic business environment," Ramani said.

Awfis has 205 centres and over 1.3 lakh seats across 18 cities.