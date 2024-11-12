Amazon launches facility in Bengaluru to train school students in tech

Amazon India on Tuesday launched a facility in Bengaluru that will provide “underserved” school students free, hands-on learning in robotics, computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D printing.

Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace will “empower” more than 4,000 young innovators by 2025, said the e-commerce company. The facility will work with The Innovation Story, a group comprising educators, to “provide underserved students in Classes 5 to 12 with immersive, hands-on learning experiences, nurturing their curiosity and equipping them with innovative technological skills to become future change-makers,” said Amazon in a press statement.

For beginners, there are three- to four-hour programmes to learn basic robotics and coding. Six-hour programmes will over two days “dive deeper” into advanced robotics, programming, prototyping and design. For the most advanced students, there are multi-month programmes. Makerspace has areas where students can build and test their robot

“This facility will provide thousands of young minds with the tools, knowledge, and mentorship they need to become future innovators,” said Akshay Kashyap, India lead, Amazon Future Engineer Program. “By offering hands-on learning experiences in robotics, AI, and 3D printing, we’re empowering the next generation of tech leaders.”

Students can book online sessions that will have groups of up to 40 participants. Makerspace has 3D printers, lathes, power tools, electronics equipment and kits for international competitions. Mentors and Amazon volunteers will help students develop skills in coding, problem-solving and design.

Meenal Majumder, founder of The Innovation Story, said: “As the knowledge partner for the Amazon Future Engineer Program, we've designed specialised experiential sessions aligning with the program's objective to uplift students from underserved communities. We aim to equip young minds with the skills to excel in tech and AI careers.”

Amazon Future Engineer is a philanthropic programme of the company to provide opportunities in computer science education to underprivileged students. The programme works with primary and high schools, guiding students for successful careers in the technology industry.

In India, Amazon has partnered with 11 non-profit organisations to introduce computer science education in more than 17,000 schools. Amazon said Future Engineer in the past three years has helped more than 2.9 million students and trained 16,000 teachers across the country.