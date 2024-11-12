Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Unicommerce announces acquiring e-commerce technology platform Shipway

Unicommerce announces acquiring e-commerce technology platform Shipway

Unicommerce will buy 42.76% in Shipway for a cash consideration of Rs 68.4 cr and rest of the stake later

Unicommerce
The acquisition will expand Unicommerce’s product suite to include solutions for courier aggregation, shipping automation, and returns reduction | Photo: X(@Unicommerce)
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Unicommerce, a software development company that enables e-commerce, on Tuesday announced acquiring Shipway, another such platform, in a two-step process.
 
In the first tranche, Unicommerce will acquire a 42.76 per cent stake in Shipway for a cash consideration of Rs 68.4 crore. It will acquire the balance stake within a year by way of a merger or stock swap through an issue of equity shares.
 
Unicommerce said the acquisition will expand its product suite to include solutions for courier aggregation, shipping automation and returns reduction. It will enable Unicommerce to offer a platform that uses artificial intelligence to allow brands and retailers to target buyers with “personalised, segmented and wide-reach marketing campaigns”. The two software as a service companies are based in Gurugram.
 
Unicommerce’s product suite provides technology solutions for e-commerce warehousing, order management, shipment tracking and order payments. Shipway's technology will allow Unicommerce to offer courier aggregation and automated shipping solutions to customers.
 
Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of Unicommerce eSolutions, said: “Our collective product suite of software solutions from Unicommerce and Shipway will be transformative, offering an unparalleled, one-stop, seamless solution to simplify e-commerce for businesses in India, including and beyond our 6500 customers.”
 
Shipway co-founders Gaurav Gupta and Vikas Garg said Unicommerce has built a “dynamic” technology ecosystem and a fast-growing business. “Together, our products will be able to comprehensively serve the growing technology needs of e-commerce businesses,” they said.
 
Expanding its capabilities, Unicommerce will offer solutions in the pre-purchase part of the e-commerce journey before a customer orders. Shipway’s “ConvertWay” solution will allow brands and retailers to deploy SMS and WhatsApp marketing tools.

More From This Section

Godrej Industries to buy Savannah Surfactants' food unit for Rs 76 crore

Physis Capital raises Rs 150 cr for Rs 400 cr fund, to invest in startups

Amazon launches facility in Bengaluru to train school students in tech

Rosmerta Digital services IPO opens Nov 18, targets raising Rs 206 cr

AI Express to reconfigure planes with biz class seats from April 2025

 
As part of the acquisition, the Shipway team will continue to grow the Shipway and ConvertWay businesses.
 
The acquisition is expected to enable Unicommerce to provide its technology solutions to 3,000 global and Indian clients of Shipway.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO subscribed 12.22 times on Day 2 of share sale

SoftBank-backed Unicommerce sets IPO price band at Rs 102-108 per share

Unicommerce records 16% growth in order volume during mid-year online sales

Sebi approves IPO plans of FirstCry, SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions

Air India-Vistara merger complete; new entity to run 5,600+ weekly flights

Topics :Unicommerceacquisitionecommerce

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story