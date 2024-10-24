Bachchan family's real estate investments cross Rs 100 cr mark in 2024

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan’s real estate investments in 2024 crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Overall, since 2020, the Bachchan family has accounted for more than a quarter of celebrity real estate transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), amassing approximately 0.19 million square feet (msf) of property with a combined investment of Rs 219 crore, according to Square Yards, a proptech platform. The Bachchan family’s most recent transaction was a Rs 24.95 crore property in Mumbai’s Mulund West locality, the report quoting government stamp duty filings said. These recently acquired apartments by the Bachchan family span a total carpet area of 10,216 square feet (sq ft).

Overall, the family purchased 10 apartments, with eight having carpet areas of 1,049 sq ft each and two spanning 912 sq ft. The newly purchased properties are located in Oberoi Realty’s premium residential project, Eternia, which offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

Each apartment transaction included two car parking spaces, and the deal incurred a total stamp duty of Rs 1.50 crore. Further, of the 10 apartments, Abhishek Bachchan acquired six, amounting to Rs 14.77 crore, and Amitabh Bachchan purchased the rest.

Besides, the Bachchan family’s portfolio primarily includes properties in micro-markets of MMR, including Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East), comprising both residential and commercial spaces.