Tata Power, Keppel team up for sustainable cooling solutions in India

Tata Power on Thursday said its subsidiary and Keppel, a Singapore-headquartered global asset manager and sustainability solutions operator, have entered into a collaboration arrangement to launch sustainable Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) solutions in India. This also marks Tata Power’s entry into the cooling solutions segment. Tata Power entered into this collaboration through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Power Trading Company. The company said CaaS enables businesses and building owners to subscribe to long-term, energy-efficient space cooling solutions without having to invest in related infrastructure. The Tata Power-Keppel collaboration aims to provide state-of-the-art CaaS solutions, delivered through the deployment of both large-scale district cooling systems (DCS) as well as individual building systems to serve India’s key urban areas, commercial, and industrial sectors, Tata Power said.

The collaboration, the company added, will focus on high-demand environments such as airports, IT parks, Special Economic Zones, data centres, and other industrial and commercial properties.

As part of the collaboration, Tata Power will also provide comprehensive energy solutions through the supply of power, energy management services, e-mobility, solar PV/wind, and carbon offsets, while Keppel will provide expertise from designing and operating CaaS solutions in Asia to jointly explore opportunities with Tata Power in the Indian market, the release said.

Poh Tiong Keng, executive director, emerging markets, EaaS, infrastructure, Keppel, said, "We are pleased to partner with Tata Power, leveraging their strong local presence, to deliver our innovative and proven Cooling-as-a-Service solutions to the vast Indian market. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, Keppel has successfully implemented energy-efficient cooling solutions in Singapore and other parts of Asia."