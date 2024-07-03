Bajaj Finance's AUM rises 31% in Q1FY25, new loans booking improves by 10%

Leading non-banking finance company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported a 31 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The NBFC’s AUM rose to Rs 3.54 trillion as of June 30, up from Rs 2.70 trillion in the year ago period.

“AUM in Q1 FY25 grew by approximately Rs 23,500 crore,” Bajaj Finance said in an exchange filing.

New loans booked during Q1 FY25 improved by 10 per cent to 10.97 million as compared to 9.94 million in the corresponding quarter of FY24.