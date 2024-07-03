Airtel PB records 49% dip in wallet numbers despite Paytm PB's downturn

Airtel Payments Bank, the payments bank arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, has trimmed about 49 per cent of its prepaid payment instrument (PPI) wallets between January and May this year following the deactivation of dormant zero-balance wallets, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows.

The Gurugram-based company had about 72.5 million PPI wallets in January, which is now down to 36.7 million outstanding wallets as of May 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We recently completed a system optimisation effort by removing dormant zero-balance wallets. These were deactivated following adequate customer communications,” said Anubrata Biswas, managing director and chief executive officer, Airtel Payments Bank, in response to queries sent by Business Standard.

However, the company’s transaction volumes with respect to PPI wallets have recorded a steady increase during the same period this year.

In January, the company recorded transaction volumes of 6.05 million in the purchase of goods and services using PPI wallets. That has risen to 7.07 million in May, a 16.8 per cent increase in volumes at the end of the five-month period.

On the fund-transfers front, such transactions grew 38.6 per cent from 20,659 in January to 28,642 in May.

Within the payments bank space, Airtel Payments Bank (Airtel PB) has recorded the steepest decline in PPI wallets even after Paytm Payments Bank suffered crippling restrictions from the RBI in January.

More From This Section

The decline comes even as industry participants anticipated wallet numbers to move to Paytm Payments Bank’s direct competitors.

Paytm Payments Bank had 630.7 million PPI wallets in January, which shrank by around 40 per cent to 380.5 million such wallets in May.

Queries sent to Paytm PB did not elicit a response till press time.

“The decline in a company’s PPI wallet numbers could also come from other reasons. This includes that a company may have taken on board many users in a single time based on an e-KYC (Know Your Customer) or Aadhar-OTP (One Time Password)-based KYC. However, after one year, such customers have to do a full-KYC or close the wallet,” a senior executive with a payments major said, requesting anonymity.

While most payments banks players have recorded a decline in wallet numbers, non-bank participants such as pure-play fintech companies have gained customers.

For instance, Bengaluru-based fintech major PhonePe saw its wallet numbers increase to 199.3 million in May, a five per cent increase as compared to 189.5 million in January. MobiKwik has seen a two per cent increase to 136.8 million wallets from 134.1 million during the same time.

“People may sign up with new wallets only because they wouldn’t want to expose their bank account or their credit card to digital payments such as a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for security reasons. They may feel that wallets are more secure given their smaller limits,” a payments executive said.