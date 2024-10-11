Bandhan Bank's shares jump over 12% as key overhangs get resolved

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank saw its share price jump over 12 per cent on Friday after two major uncertainties concerning the bank were resolved – the appointment of a new managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) and the outcome of the forensic audit by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC), which was not as worrisome as feared.

On Thursday, the bank informed the exchanges that it has received Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval to appoint career public sector undertaking (PSU) banker Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD&CEO of the bank for a period of three years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, on the same day, the bank announced that as per the audit, NCGTC will pay Rs 314.68 crore more to the bank, in addition to the Rs 916 crore it had paid in the first tranche last year. Separately, the bank had also recovered Rs 228 crore from the written-off accounts, which were part of this claim, and it will get to keep this recovered amount in addition to the claim pay-out from NCGTC. Hence, the bank will recognise a total amount of Rs 543 crore as part of other income in its profit and loss statement.

“With these two key overhangs now behind the company, the focus will be back on its fundamentals. While the near-term delinquency outlook for microfinance is benign, we believe this is already in estimates and its price,” said CLSA in a note on Friday.

Interestingly, Bandhan Bank becomes the second private sector bank where a career PSU banker has been appointed as the MD&CEO, with the first being RBL Bank. “Appointment of a PSU banker as CEO provides some stability to an organisation like Bandhan, which has witnessed exits in the past year. The performance of the microfinance book remains a key monitorable,” said Macquarie Research in a note.

According to the report, in the case of RBL Bank, following the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as MD&CEO, its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by 103 basis points in the next nine months. Further, over July 2022 to March 2023, the bank’s share price increased by 70 per cent.

“We feel that the appointment is a good balance of bringing someone with experience of a large bank, leadership skills, and familiarity with working in core geographies of Bandhan Bank. At present, he is 62 years old, and private bank CEOs can remain in office till 70 years,” said Jefferies in its note.

According to JM Financial, while the amount approved by NCGTC is less than the initial claims, the closure of the pending issues and the fact that these have been approved post a forensic audit is a heartening outcome, given concerns on processes that had emerged and have now largely been put to rest. The report stated that clarity on leadership should get the focus back on the bank’s fundamentals and strategic direction going forward.

“While microfinance as a sector remains under asset quality pressure, we believe that Bandhan Bank has grown meaningfully slower than the rest of the industry in this cycle, which should mitigate incremental stress,” it added.

According to Axis Finance, Sengupta’s experience during his tenure at the State Bank of India (SBI) Kolkata circle will prove beneficial for Bandhan Bank. However, they are awaiting visibility of future strategy for the bank and any further changes in senior leadership.

“The bank appointed two executive directors, Ratan Kumar Kesh in March 2023 and Rajinder Kumar Babbar in January 2024. It has recognised a lot of asset quality stress post Covid, which has suppressed growth and profitability. We need to be sure that all the legacy issues have been recognised and provided for,” the report said.