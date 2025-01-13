BEL secures orders worth Rs 561 crore, total FY25 orders reach Rs 10,362 cr

The latest orders include a range of defence and electronics equipment, including communication systems, electro-optics, upgrades for satellite communication networks, radar and fire control systems, as well as spares and services.

BEL targets order worth Rs 25,000 cr for FY25

Despite the inflow of new orders, BEL’s accumulated order book still represents only 41 per cent of its projected guidance of Rs 25,000 crore for the ongoing financial year, indicating a need for further order acquisitions in the last quarter of FY25 for it to meet its annual target.

Q2 FY25 profit up 35 per cent

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,450.9 crore for the second quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25), reflecting a 35.2 per cent year-on-year growth. Meanwhile, total expenses for the quarter increased by 6.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,299.4 crore. Quarterly earnings for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024, is expected to be released at the end of the month, on January 30.

BEL, known for its extensive product portfolio in the defence and electronics sectors, offers a wide array of advanced products. These include radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) interrogators, laser range finders, radar fingerprinting systems, electronic support measures (ESM) systems, X-ray tubes, shelters, and various assemblies and components. Ahead of the filing, BEL’s shares closed at Rs 259.55 on the BSE on Monday, down 4.23 per cent.