J&J to acquire drugmaker Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it would buy drugmaker Intra-Cellular Therapies for about $14.6 billion, boosting its presence in the market for neurological disorder treatments.

J&J will buy all of Intra-Cellular's shares for $132 apiece, representing a 39 per cent premium to their Friday closing price.

Shares of Intra-Cellular rose 35 per cent to $128 in premarket trading.

The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions by J&J as it looks to drive growth beyond 2025, when its blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara could face competition from as many as six biosimilar versions in the US.