J&J to acquire drugmaker Intra-Cellular Therapies for $14.6 billion

The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions by J&J as it looks to drive growth beyond 2025

Johnson & Johnson
J&J will buy all of Intra-Cellular's shares for $132 apiece, representing a 39 per cent premium to their Friday closing price. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it would buy drugmaker Intra-Cellular Therapies for about $14.6 billion, boosting its presence in the market for neurological disorder treatments. 
J&J will buy all of Intra-Cellular's shares for $132 apiece, representing a 39 per cent premium to their Friday closing price.
Shares of Intra-Cellular rose 35 per cent to $128 in premarket trading. 
The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions by J&J as it looks to drive growth beyond 2025, when its blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara could face competition from as many as six biosimilar versions in the US. 
Last year, J&J acquired Numab's skin disorder drug for $1.25 billion, and spent $850 million to buy drug developer Proteologix. It also acquired heart device maker Shockwave Medical in a $13.1 billion deal, and took over V-Wave for $1.7 billion to help bolster growth at its medical device business.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

