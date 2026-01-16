Bharat Forge signs ₹300 cr contract under EP-VI norms for army, navy

Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) has secured defence contracts worth ₹300 crore under the Emergency Procurement–VI (EP-VI) framework for supplying indigenous unmanned systems to the security forces.

These platforms are primarily intended for induction into the Indian Army, with select systems also deployed by the Indian Navy, highlighting the push for indigenous technology to meet urgent operational requirements.

Under the current EP-VI framework, each contract is capped at ₹300 crore, with equipment required to be delivered within one year of signing. The framework allows vice chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to authorise such contracts to address urgent operational needs.

These platforms, developed by BFL’s aerospace division, cover a mix of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and loitering munitions. The systems include Omega One and Omega Nine ISR drones, along with loitering munitions named Bayonet and Cleaver. The Omega One was displayed during the Army Day parade in Jaipur on Thursday, mounted on an upgraded BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle, designed to provide short to medium-range battlefield surveillance. Omega Nine is a high-endurance variant for longer missions to detect enemy movement, identify targets and improve situational awareness. Bayonet and Cleaver fall in the category of loitering munitions described as “kamikaze drones”. These systems can hover over a target and identify assets, then strike with precision.