Lanreotide supply disruption raises concerns over Cipla's earnings

Lanreotide injection — used for long-term treatment of acromegaly (a growth hormone disorder) and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours in patients who cannot be treated with surgery or radiation — is estimated by JPMorgan to have contributed about $135 million, accounting for roughly 15 per cent, to Cipla’s US sales in 2024-25 (FY25). JPMorgan estimates that Lanreotide products will contribute to Cipla’s US sales $115 million in FY26, $109 million in FY27, and $97 million in FY28.

Lanreotide, supplied exclusively by Pharmathen to Cipla’s US subsidiary Cipla USA Inc., is among the company’s top three products in the US market. Cipla said production has been temporarily halted to support remediation efforts, and that it expects full-fledged supply to resume in the first half of FY27, subject to regulatory and quality clearances. Until then, the product will remain in limited supply.