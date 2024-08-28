Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / BharatPe launches UPI offering, taps into consumer payments segment

BharatPe launches UPI offering, taps into consumer payments segment

With this, there are now two apps available in the public domain: BharatPe (earlier postpe), and BharatPe for Business

BharatPe Logo
BharatPe's UPI app is currently available for Android users | Company logo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fintech platform BharatPe on Wednesday announced the launch of its UPI TPAP (third-party application provider) to facilitate consumer digital payments.

Earlier, BharatPe provided merchant-to-merchant digital payment services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has also rebranded buy-now-pay-later app postpe' to BharatPe', according to a statement.

With this, there are now two apps available in the public domain: BharatPe (earlier postpe), and BharatPe for Business.

The fintech platform said it has partnered with Unity Bank to enable TPAP.

Customers can create their UPI ID on the BharatPe app with the extension @bpunity, and make both individual and merchant transactions.

"With our UPI TPAP, we aim to enable millions across Bharat to make seamless and secure UPI transactions, for their individual as well as business needs.

More From This Section

Adani Ports to set up 2 projects in MP with Rs 3,500 cr investment

Construction firm BCD Group appoints Ashwinder R Singh as VC, CEO

Paytm gets govt approval for downstream investment in payments arm PPSL

Adani Enterprises' debut public bond sale may see strong demand: Bankers

GRM Overseas buys stake in Rage Coffee in push into new-age brands

"The foray into the consumer payments category will help us to further propel adoption of digital payments and drive financial inclusion across the country," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said.

BharatPe's UPI app is currently available for Android users. The app will also be launched on the App Store (Apple) in the coming months, he said.

"Rebranding our consumer app as BharatPe aligns with our goal of providing a unified brand and platform for both consumers and merchants. While we are not the first player in the country to launch TPAP, we have reimagined the app experience with a renewed emphasis on security, ensuring that trust remains at the core of our offerings," Kohinoor Biswas, Business Head - Consumer at BharatPe, said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi HC okays appointment of arbitrator in Ashneer Grover-BharatPe dispute

BharatPe launches secured loans for merchants, expands credit offerings

'Hire fast, fire fast': Ashneer Grover wants shorter hiring, notice periods

BharatPe, PhonePe amicably settle trademark disputes over 'Pe' suffix

Cheating-forgery case: HC permits Ashneer Grover, wife to travel abroad

Topics :bharatpeUPI transactionspayment systemspayment apps

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story