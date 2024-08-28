Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / GRM Overseas buys stake in Rage Coffee in push into new-age brands

GRM Overseas buys stake in Rage Coffee in push into new-age brands

The company becomes the largest shareholder in three-year-old Rage Coffee's parent, whose investors include Sixth Sense Ventures, and prominent figures such as cricketer Virat Kohli

deal contract handshake
Representative Image
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GRM Overseas, India's third-largest rice exporter, said on Wednesday that it bought a 44 per cent stake in the parent of instant coffee maker Rage Coffee, as a part its move to invest in various new-age consumer brands.

GRM, which mainly deals with rice, flour and edible oils, said it bought the stake in Swmabhan Commerce through primary infusion and secondary buyouts, but did not disclose financial details, citing confidentiality reasons.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company becomes the largest shareholder in three-year-old Rage Coffee's parent, whose investors include Sixth Sense Ventures, and prominent figures such as cricketer Virat Kohli. The release did not say who sold their stakes.

The stake purchase, said GRM, is its first major deal under its new investment platform set up to spend 2 billion rupees (nearly $24 million) in new-age direct-to-consumer brands.

GRM said these investments are aimed at deriving 20 per cent of its revenue from new-age companies such as Rage Coffee.

For its part, Rage Coffee plans to open coffee shops, entering the brick-and-mortar space dominated by international brands such as Tata Starbucks and Barista as well as private equity-backed startups like Third Wave and Blue Tokai.

More From This Section

IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo aims three-fold profit surge to over Rs 700 crore

Deepinder Goyal launches Zomato for employers to ease corporate food orders

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty takes over as SBI Chairman, succeeds Dinesh Khara

SpaceX Starlink to provide free emergency service for all phones: Elon Musk

Abbott India recalls Pentids antibiotic batches over packaging issues

GRM said it expects to complete the purchase in one year.

Its stock price jumped as much as 4.3 per cent on the news before settling 1.7 per cent higher.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US oil, gas M&A activity rose 57% in 2023 as industry consolidated: Report

Premium

Value of mergers and acquisitions at lowest level in at least 76 months

Goldman Sachs taps BofA bankers for India dealmaking roles: Reports

Infosys to acquire German firm in-tech in 450 mn euro all-cash deal

Magicrete completes process of acquisition of majority stake in Maxlite

Topics :Mergers & Acquisitionsacquisitionrice exportIndian coffee houses

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story