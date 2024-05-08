Birla Fertility acquires Kerala-based AMRC IVF to foray into South India

Birla Fertility and IVF, a part of the CK Birla group, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of an 86 per cent stake in Kerala-based fertility chain AMRC IVF for an undisclosed amount.

According to industry sources, the deal is valued at below Rs 100 crore, and the transaction will be financed through internal accruals.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As part of the deal, Birla IVF will integrate seven centres of AMRC, spread across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, marking the network's entry into South India.





ALSO READ: IVF: How much does it cost? Is it covered by insurance? Queries answered “Currently, Birla Fertility and IVF operates 30 centres, and with this acquisition, it will expand its presence across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, now operating a total of 37 centres across the country,” the company said in an official statement.

The deal aligns with the company’s plans to increase its coverage to 100 centres across the country by FY28, with an expected investment of Rs 500 crore. The company plans to achieve this growth through both organic and inorganic expansions and partnerships.

Speaking on the acquisition, Avanti Birla, founder of Birla Fertility and IVF, CK Birla Healthcare, said that the company has a holistic approach to promoting good fertility health and treatment and partnering with people on various topics, like fertility preservation, including ovarian tissue freezing for cancer patients.

“ARMC IVF and its founder and medical director, Dr K U Kunjimoideen, have served patients in the southern region with the highest level of fertility care, and through this partnership, we will continue to uphold this commitment,” she added.

Akshat Seth, vice chairman of CK Birla Healthcare, said that with this step, Birla Fertility and IVF has moved closer to its vision of building the world’s most clinically reliable and renowned institution in reproductive medicine.