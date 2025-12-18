Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google releases Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixels: What's new, eligibility

Google releases Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixels: What's new, eligibility

Google's first Android 16 QPR3 beta adds new animations, navigation layout options, flashlight controls and finally allows Pixel users to remove the At a Glance widget

Android 16 on Google Pixel 9a

Android 16 on Google Pixel 9a

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has rolled out the first beta build of Android 16 QPR3 (Quarterly Platform Release 3) for Pixel devices, offering early access to upcoming features and refinements. The beta introduces new animations and user interface changes, and also adds an option to remove the “At a Glance” widget from the home screen on Pixel smartphones. Here is a detailed look at what is new in Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1:

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1: What’s new

According to a report by 9To5Google, the first beta release of Android 16 QPR3 includes the following updates:
 
Removing At a Glance:
 
 
With Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1, Google is finally allowing Pixel users to remove the At a Glance widget from the home screen. Long-pressing on the At a Glance area and opening “Settings” now reveals a new “Show on home screen” toggle below the existing “Use At a Glance” option. Turning this off removes the widget from the top of the first home screen, allowing users to place other apps or widgets in that space. 

Also Read

Nvidia

Google works to erode Nvidia's software advantage with Meta's help

Waymo

Waymo in talks to raise over $15 billion at nearly $100 billion valuation

OpenAI

With freebies, OpenAI, Google vie for Indian users, training data

google, google logo

Google partners with NHA to deploy AI to digitise medical records

YouTube Create app on iOS

YouTube Create for iOS brings AI video creation tools to iPhone: What's new

 
New navigation buttons layout:
 
Google Pixel phones are also gaining support for a new three-button navigation layout, similar to the one used on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The latest beta allows users to change the button order to “Recents,” “Home,” and “Back,” instead of the default “Back,” “Home,” and “Recents” arrangement.
 
Flashlight brightness adjustment:
 
Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 adds a new option that lets users adjust the brightness level of the Pixel flashlight directly from the Quick Settings tile.
 
Location access indicator:
 
Google is introducing a new visual indicator in Android 16 QPR3 to alert users when an app is accessing location data. Similar to the existing green dot used for camera and microphone access, a blue dot appears when location permissions are active. This indicator does not appear separately alongside the green dot, but is instead combined when multiple permissions are being used at the same time. 
 
Other: 
 
Additional changes in the beta include new folder animations, updates to the Always-on Display (AoD) behaviour, and the renaming of Themed icons to “Minimal.”

Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1: Eligible Google Pixel smartphones

  • Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold
  • Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a
  • Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
  • Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel Fold
  • Android Emulator
 

More From This Section

Apple, Apple in Japan

Apple makes changes to iOS software in face of stricter Japanese rules

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law

DPDP Act rules leave companies racing to fix fragmented data, consent gapspremium

Tech Wrap December 17

Tech Wrap Dec 17: Instagram for TV, ChatGPT Images, Meta AI glasses update

AMD executive Thomas Zacharia

India well placed to lead high performance computing, says AMD executivepremium

Firefly Video editor (Beta)

Adobe Firefly brings prompt-based video editing and multi-model support

Topics : Google Google Pixel Android Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon