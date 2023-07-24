Home / Companies / News / Birlasoft, Microsoft collaborate for Generative AI Centre of Excellence

Birlasoft, Microsoft collaborate for Generative AI Centre of Excellence

Birlasoft on Monday said it is establishing a Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) with Microsoft for solutions across manufacturing, life sciences, energy and BFSI

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Birlasoft on Monday said it is establishing a Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) with Microsoft for solutions across manufacturing, life sciences, energy and BFSI.

The Gen AI-CoE will leverage Microsoft Azure's OpenAI Service for research, training, and collaboration, to build 50 use cases and digitally transform the above sectors, the company said in a statement.

"Birlasoft already has more than 35 enterprise use cases ready for Generative AI adoption," a company spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson added that Birlasoft will select 500 of its consultants across locations based on their profiles for upskilling them in Gen AI operations in the initial phase of this training.

The trainings will be conducted in a hybrid mode by Microsoft specialists, Birlasoft domain experts and people from the industry, using online and recorded training sessions and in-person trainings, the spokesperson informed.

Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft said, "With the Generative AI Centre of Excellence, we will raise the bar further to deliver enterprise solutions and services...together, we will deliver innovative solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions and stay ahead in a highly competitive landscape.

By using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service's models and Azure's scalability, the shared customers will be able to unlock new possibilities and drive greater outcomes, Jim Lee, Vice President of Americas Global Partner Solutions and Sales at Microsoft said.

The development comes as IT major Wipro announced a USD 1 billion investment in Gen AI operations, and the industry adopts practices and trainings in generative technologies over the recent period.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

