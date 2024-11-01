Biz fundamentals rekindling investor confidence in edtech: Eruditus CEO

The Indian edtech sector has been slower than others to recover from the funding downturn, yet companies with solid business fundamentals and stable management teams are rekindling investor confidence, according to Ashwin Damera, co-founder and chief executive officer of executive education firm Eruditus.

The company expects to turn profitable as early as this financial year and will complete the reverse flipping process to move its domicile from Singapore to India in the next calendar year, after which it plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

“Business fundamentals are key, but so is the quality and integrity of the management team,” Damera told Business Standard.

He added, “This is now our 14th year running the business, and we are highly referenceable, given the presence of marquee investors on our cap table. In light of everything that has happened in education, the quality and integrity of the team matter immensely.”

The company has seen 40 per cent growth in university partnerships over the past four years and doubled its enterprise business in the last two years.

Eruditus continues to invest in launching new programmes and formats with existing partners while expanding its portfolio of high-quality education partners globally, the company stated.

Damera noted that Eruditus’s growth prospects are setting it apart from competitors. The firm operates in the executive education segment, partnering with around 80 universities to offer short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates, and senior executive programmes.

In the second-largest edtech funding round this year, Eruditus recently raised $150 million in series F funding led by TPG’s The Rise Fund, valuing the company at $3.2 billion. This follows Noida-based Physics Wallah’s $210 million series B funding round, which valued it at $2.8 billion last month.

Eruditus plans to use the new funds to expand through university partnerships, scale its enterprise customers (which currently contribute 15 per cent to the business), and deepen its reach in the Indian market.

This comes as the Indian edtech sector faces challenging times. Edtech startups raised only $138 million across 21 deals during the first half of 2024, a steep drop from $456 million in 2023, $2.3 billion in 2022, and $5.8 billion in 2021, according to data compiled by Kredible.

Meanwhile, edtech major Byju’s – once the poster child of the Indian startup ecosystem – has seen its fortunes decline due to regulatory issues and disputes with investors, resulting in insolvency proceedings.

According to Damera, global investors are keen on companies with strong financial metrics. Eruditus turned earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) positive, achieving Rs 80 crore on a full-year basis in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), and expects overall profitability as early as this fiscal.

“We are expecting a 25-30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth this fiscal. Looking five years ahead, we should be able to sustain 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth, amounting to a three-fold increase,” Damera said.

The company has initiated the process to redomicile in India, after which it plans to go public.

“We closed our funding round last week and have appointed consultants to start the redomiciling process. We aim to complete it by the next calendar year,” Damera added.

However, Eruditus is not the only edtech firm eyeing a public listing. Physics Wallah is also identifying investment banks as advisors for what could potentially be India’s first edtech IPO in 2025, Business Standard previously reported.

According to Damera, India’s buoyant public markets are encouraging edtech firms like Eruditus and Physics Wallah to consider listing domestically.

“There is a buoyant IPO market in India. The Indian public market tends to be more patient with its outlook. We increasingly see India as one of the most attractive and fastest-growing education markets, making it a strategic choice for a public listing,” Damera said.

Unacademy and Eruditus currently lead in valuation, followed by Physics Wallah and UpGrad in third and fourth place, respectively. Byju’s, once valued at $22 billion, has dropped out of the top five following its insolvency.