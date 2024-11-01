Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Private banks' fresh loan rates up 14 bps in September over August

Fresh term deposit rates rise eight bps in Sept; One-yr MCLR flat in October

The reconstituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the “status quo” for the 10th consecutive policy review, said all the 10 respondents polled by Business Standard ahead of the pan
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Nov 01 2024
Fresh loans from private banks in India became more costly, with their weighted average lending rate (WALR) on such credit rising by 14 basis points to 10.33 per cent in September 2024 from 10.19 per cent in August 2024. This rise comes amidst a softening of rates for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) as a whole by four basis points to 9.37 per cent in September from 9.41 per cent in the previous month, Reserve Bank of India data showed.
 
The WALR for foreign banks' fresh loans also moved up from 9.35 per cent in August 2024 to 9.41 per cent in September. Public sector lenders saw their WALR dip from 8.60 per cent in August 2024 to 8.57 per cent in September.
 
The WALR on outstanding credit depicted a stable picture, with a one basis point drop from 9.91 per cent in August to 9.90 per cent in September. The one-year median marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) of SCBs remained unchanged at 8.95 per cent in October 2024 from September 2024, the RBI said in a statement.
 
On deposit rates, the RBI said the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs rose to 6.54 per cent in September from 6.46 per cent in August 2024. The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs also moved up to 6.95 per cent in September from 6.93 per cent in August.
 
Meanwhile, Care Ratings said the net interest margins (NIMs) of SCBs were nearly flat at 2.62 per cent for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25) compared to 2.63 per cent in the June quarter (Q1FY25).
 
Public sector banks saw a downtick of seven basis points in NIMs to 2.78 per cent in Q2FY25 from 2.86 per cent in Q1FY25 due to rising deposit costs. However, private banks saw their NIMs remain flat at 2.56 per cent in Q2 compared to 2.55 per cent, as the major transmission of deposit rates was observed over the past few quarters, Care Ratings said.
First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

