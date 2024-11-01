Ola Electric sells over 50,000 units, registers 41,605 units in Oct

Ola Electric, the electric vehicle firm, reported over 50,000 units sold and registered 41,605 units (as per Vahan data) in October 2024, reinforcing its market leadership in the electric vehicle two-wheeler (EV 2W) segment. With a market share of 30 per cent, the company said it continues to dominate India’s EV 2W sector, also reporting 74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in registrations in October 2024 compared to the same month last year.

“The festive season has been very strong for us, driven by our expanding portfolio, increased consumer demand, and strengthened sales network across India. We have seen growing EV adoption, especially in Tier-II and III markets, and are confident this positive trend will continue in the coming months,” an Ola Electric Mobility Limited spokesperson stated.

To enhance after-sales and ownership experiences, Ola recently launched the HyperService campaign, aiming to double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024. Additionally, as part of the Network Partner Program, the company plans to onboard 10,000 partners in sales and service by the end of 2025. Ola has also introduced its EV Service Training Program, intending to train 1 lakh third-party mechanics across India, making mechanics EV-ready nationwide.

Ola Electric’s extensive S1 portfolio includes six models catering to varying customer range needs and price points. Premium models such as the S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively. Mass-market options in the S1 X range (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) are available at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 101,999, respectively.

At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event in August 2024, Ola launched the Roadster motorcycle series, featuring the Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh, 16 kWh), with segment-first technology and performance features. Prices for these models start at Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999, respectively.

On-ground situation

More From This Section

On October 9, the Ministry of Heavy Industries directed the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to investigate consumer complaints related to Ola Electric. This action followed a show-cause notice issued to the EV manufacturer by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on October 3, prompted by 9,948 complaints received between September 2023 and August 2024. These complaints mainly concerned delayed deliveries, defective products, and misleading advertisements associated with Ola Electric. The authority also recently flagged Ola’s failure to notify it about a price reduction for its S1 X 2 kWh model before the ‘BOSS’ sale launch.

In a report dated October 25, HSBC Global Research stated that it revisited Ola Electric service centres after a month and observed a fast-improving situation, although it may take time to fully normalise. The HSBC report highlighted that the company is undertaking multiple initiatives to improve service quality.

The HSBC report noted that, despite a fall in share price, the stock remains a high-risk, high-reward proposition, with the upside contingent on the success of Ola’s EV bikes and in-house battery development. It also indicated that Ola’s EV bikes are at least two to three years ahead of competitors, and a successful battery venture would provide a sustainable competitive advantage.

HSBC highlighted significant improvements at Ola Electric’s service centres since its last visit in September, observing that the service centres were less chaotic, with vehicle outflow now slightly better than inflow. The backlog has reportedly decreased by 20-30 per cent month-on-month. Although the number of technicians has increased across both large and small service stations, hiring remains slower than expected due to a shortage of skilled labour.

HSBC also reported that Ernst & Young (E&Y) personnel have been on-site for the past three weeks, assisting in optimising the service process. The report noted that Ola Electric is actively expanding its service network and scouting for spaces to establish large new service stations.