Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Founded in 1975 in Antwerp, IGI is a global leader in independent certification of diamonds, gemstones and jewellery, with a global footprint of 29 laboratories

BS Reporter Mumbai
Premium
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
Private equity major Blackstone today acquired International Gemological Institute from Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., a subsidiary of Fosun, and Roland Lorie, who belongs to the founding family. The transaction was signed with a total enterprise valuation of $570 million including $35 million in cash outgo.
 
Founded in 1975 in Antwerp, IGI is a global leader in independent certification of diamonds, gemstones and jewellery, with a global footprint of 29 laboratories.

IGI has 18 gemmology labs in India and majority of IGI’s revenue and profits are coming from its  Indian operations. Diamonds manufactured in India are typically sold in the US retail market.
Mukesh Mehta, a Senior Managing Director in Blackstone Private Equity Group, said: “IGI has spearheaded the certification of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and coloured stones, becoming a global market leader and providing confidence to manufacturers, retailers."

The global lab-grown diamonds retail market is currently estimated at $7 billion and has grown at 15 per cent CAGR between 2019 and 2022.
On the other hand, global natural diamond jewellery retail sales, at $80 billion, are growing at three per cent.

Topics :Blackstone Group

First Published: May 21 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

