Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Founded in 1975 in Antwerp, IGI is a global leader in independent certification of diamonds, gemstones and jewellery, with a global footprint of 29 laboratories.

Private equity major Blackstone today acquired International Gemological Institute from Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., a subsidiary of Fosun, and Roland Lorie, who belongs to the founding family. The transaction was signed with a total enterprise valuation of $570 million including $35 million in cash outgo.