Blackstone launches APAC infrastructure platform, appoints India infra head

Alternative asset manager Blackstone has launched an Asia Pacific (APAC) infrastructure platform, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, and announced that Ami Momaya has joined as managing director and head of infrastructure for India, as its first dedicated infrastructure hire in Asia Pacific.

Blackstone's infrastructure platform, with $84 billion in assets under management, aims to build significant momentum across APAC through investments, including AirTrunk, the region's leading data centre platform.

Sean Klimczak, global head of infrastructure at Blackstone, said the company is pleased to welcome Ami to Blackstone at a pivotal moment for its global infrastructure business. "Infrastructure remains a strategic priority for the firm, and we continue to see significant opportunities across APAC's fast-growing markets. Establishing our platform in the region strengthens our ability to bring Blackstone's global scale, expertise, and long-term capital to invest in the critical infrastructure underpinning economic growth," he said.

As Blackstone's first dedicated infrastructure hire in APAC, the appointment marks a meaningful expansion of the firm's regional capabilities, building on more than two decades of investment experience and a proven track record across businesses in Asia, Blackstone said in a statement. "India is one of the most compelling infrastructure markets in the world, driven by strong economic growth, accelerating digitalisation, and continued policy support. I look forward to partnering with Blackstone's various teams to help build the firm's infrastructure platform in India," Momaya said. She most recently served as a managing director at investment firm KKR India. Before that, she held senior investment roles at the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) and Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she spent 17 years.