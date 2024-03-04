BluPine Energy completes acquisition of 369 MW solar assets from Acme Group

Renewable energy player BluPine Energy on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of 369 MW solar power assets from Acme Group.

The 369 megawatts of solar capacity power assets are spread across Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Karnataka and augment its total renewable capacity to 2.4 gigawatts, BluPine Energy said in a statement.

Neerav Nanavaty, CEO of BluPine Energy, said, "The renewable energy sector in India continues to witness remarkable growth. We have high-quality solar assets in our portfolio, further solidifying our commitment to driving positive change in India's energy sector."



BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor and leader in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies.

With an investment of USD 800 million from Actis' Energy Fund 5, BluPine Energy is dedicated to developing a renewable energy portfolio of over 4 GW in India. The company did not disclose the deal value.