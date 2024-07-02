BMW India posts highest ever sales at 7,098 units during first half of 2024

BMW Group India on Tuesday said it has reported the highest ever sales in the country in the first half of the year with delivery of 7,098 units to customers.

The luxury carmaker saw its sales increase 21 per cent year-on-year from 5,867 units in the January-June period of 2023.

The company also sold 3,614 BMW Motorrad motorcycles during the period.

BMW Group said high demand for its sports activity vehicles, luxury class and electric cars led to robust sales performance during the period under review.

"In 2024, BMW Group India is making great strides in implementing its strategy by achieving new heights in business performance and customer delight," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The company has accomplished the highest ever half-yearly car sales and continuously maintained leadership in the luxury electric car segment, he added.