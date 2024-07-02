Capgemini opens a new facility in Chennai; to invest Rs 1,000 crore

Paris-headquartered Information Technology (IT) company Capgemini announced the opening of its new campus in Chennai with a 5,000-seat capacity.

The company will make an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years in the facility, which is slated for completion in April 2027.

“We are delighted to commence the construction of our new facility in Chennai. This pivotal investment for Capgemini showcases our dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in Tamil Nadu. As a leader that is shaping the future of the industry, we are investing in local talent and enhancing the well-being of our communities. This expansion demonstrates our strategic vision and commitment to collaborating with local government efforts to drive the country’s economic growth,” said Vijay Chandramohan, Vice President and Head of Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and Middle East, Capgemini.

The campus, spanning nearly six lakh square feet, will house the company’s diverse teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, artificial intelligence, among others.

It will have advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centres and specialised onboarding rooms, said the company.

“Wellness centres, town halls, gymnasiums, and modernised cafeterias are designed to enhance employee well-being and create a conducive work environment,” read an announcement from the company.

“Chennai is rapidly emerging as a top global destination for investments in technology, as evidenced by the fast pace of office space absorption in the city. This world-class technology facility reflects the quality of our local talent and will further support the state’s vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. I congratulate Capgemini on launching the construction of this state-of-the-art facility and look forward to collaborating with them on their future endeavours,” said TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.