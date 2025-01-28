Boeing CEO Ortberg signals portfolio review following $14 bn cash drain

Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said he will realign the company around key business lines and cleave off fringe assets, setting in motion a portfolio overhaul after the US planemaker emerged from a tumultuous and deeply unprofitable year.

ALSO READ: Boeing posts $3.8 bn loss in Q4, leading total loss to $35 bn since 2019 The company has made progress in its turnaround, adjusting its factories and supplier base for higher production levels going forward, and addressing money-losing defense programs, Ortberg said in memo to employees as Boeing reported a fourth-quarter $4 billion operating loss. Fixing cultural dysfunction will be “a multi-year journey,” he said.

“We are also preparing for the path ahead by continuing to make investments in our core businesses while streamlining our portfolio in areas that are not core to our future,” said the CEO, who took over in August in the wake of a management shake-up.

The US planemaker’s dismal fourth-quarter results, parts of which it announced late last week, underscore the urgency for Ortberg to pull Boeing out of a six-year nose dive. The company burned through a total of $14.3 billion of free cash during a calamitous year marked by near-catastrophe on an airborne 737 Max, leadership turmoil, federal investigations and a lengthy worker strike.

“The big story really is about the future of this company,” said George Ferguson, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. The pre-announcement moved “the narrative of the day from what are the numbers to a very forward-looking discussion of the company.”

The operating loss per share was $5.90 for the quarter, while analysts had expected a core loss of $3.07, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the year, the company lost $20.38 per share, one of the worst showings in its history, and Boeing’s sixth straight annual deficit.

The CEO, along with Chief Financial Officer Brian West, is set to provide more detail around the defense charges and Boeing’s portfolio review during a conference call later Tuesday. Ortberg didn’t identify any assets that might be cut. The company also refrained from providing a financial outlook for the year.

The earnings put the spotlight on the troubled defense and space business, which racked up additional charges on programs including the mid-air refueling tanker and the new Air Force One presidential jet.

Among possible divestments is the Jeppesen navigation unit, which is attracting major aviation suppliers and private equity suitors and could fetch $6 billion to $8 billion for Boeing, people familiar with the talks have said.

The CEO faces a drawn-out recovery as he works to settle Boeing’s factories back into the steady operating tempo that was the norm before two 737 Max crashes in 2018 and early 2019 and the Covid pandemic hammered suppliers. But new challenges loom as Ortberg works to shore up Boeing’s quality controls and finances amid a leadership vacuum at the Federal Aviation Administration and uncertainty over global trade under the Trump Administration.

“As I’ve visited our global sites, it’s clear that we all want to help get Boeing back to the company we know itcan be,” Ortberg told employees in the memo.

After raising about $34 billion in debt and equity in 2024, the US manufacturer should have a cushion as it slogs through operational difficulties that span its commercial and defense portfolios. Boeing ended the year with $26.3 billion in cash and short-term securities after pre-paying $3.5 billion of debt that is due in May.

Ortberg reiterated that Boeing is prioritizing the health of its production system and ensuring that suppliers can support any step-ups in jetliner output. The US manufacturer returned to producing five of its widebody 787 Dreamliners per month in December, Ortberg said, a target it initially set for the end of 2023.

For a second consecutive quarter, Boeing gave investors advance warning of disappointing results that were affected by a prolonged strike by 33,000 hourly workers in the final quarter of last year. The earnings included almost $3 billion in charges, including a larger-than-expected $1.7 billion accounting loss for the defense, space and security business.

Company officials have completed deep dives into five fixed-price defense and space programs, and Boeing is now “more proactive and clear-eyed on the risks,” Ortberg said.