Exploring opportunities in branded residences: ITC Hotels MD Anil Chadha

ITC Hotels is open to opportunities available for branded residences in the managed space, Anil Chadha, managing director, said.

In a recent conversation with Business Standard, Chadha said: “It is something we are exploring, but have not settled for any specific model yet.”

The company is heading for a stock market debut on Wednesday after being demerged from ITC Ltd and is gearing up for an independent journey in the hospitality sector, with brands such as ITC Hotels, Welcomhotel, and WelcomHeritage, to name a few.

“We have to make sure that residences or villas are made according to our design and specification standards before we extend any of our brand names – Mementos or Storii. It has to fit into our brand benchmarks and should add value to our iconic brands,” Chadha explained.

He added that there were a lot of people looking at branded residences right now. “But it’s important to choose the right partner and ensure that it’s a win-win for all.” ITC’s first brush with mixed-use development is in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which also happens to be the company’s first foreign venture in the hotel space. Luxury hotel Ratnadipa and the super-premium residential apartment complex Sapphire Residences are situated on a 5.86-acre plot. The 352-room Ratnadipa opened its doors in April 2024, while the residences have been constructed and sales have started. Unlike India, where the company is exploring branded residences in the managed space as part of its ‘asset-right’ strategy, the project in Colombo is among ITC’s owned projects.

According to ITC’s annual report for FY24, the investment in WelcomHotels Lanka (Private) Limited stood at Rs 3,480 crore as at March 31, 2024. Chadha said Ratnadipa had seen “good traction” in the last quarter. “Banqueting is picking up, and the food and beverage segment has been extremely well received.” On break-even for Ratnadipa, he said operating profit was “round the corner.” Sapphire Residences – a collection of 132 luxury apartments and penthouses boasting panoramic views of the Indian Ocean – would be the finest address in Colombo for years to come, Chadha said. The mixed-use development project also includes retail space and an office complex, all of which are expected to go live shortly.