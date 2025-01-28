Sebi rejects Digvijay Gaekwad's plea for Religare Enterprises open offer

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday returned a letter by Florida-based entrepreneur Digvijay ‘Danny’ Gaekwad seeking permission to make a “competing open offer” for equity shares of Religare Enterprises (REL).

In a disclosure to the exchanges, the financial services firm shared Sebi’s response to Gaekwad’s proposal to acquire 55 per cent of REL at Rs 275 per share.

“The letters submitted by Digvijay Laxmansinh Gaekwad are being returned since the same is not an exemption application in terms of Regulation 11 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011,” noted the letter by the market regulator.

Sources said Gaekwad’s offer did not stand ground with Sebi as it did not fall within the stipulated timelines and failed to follow the required process, including appointing investment bankers.

Gaekwad had made the competing offer at a 17 per cent premium to the offer made by Dabur promoter Burmans.

Gaekwad’s letter had stated that the Burmans’ open offer price of Rs 235 per equity share “grossly undervalues” the real worth of REL and is detrimental to public shareholders. Earlier, independent directors of REL had also urged shareholders to consider the low offer price by the Burman family.

Legal experts said Gaekwad still has the option to approach the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to challenge Sebi’s decision.

The open offer by the Burman-led entities to acquire an additional 26 per cent of REL opened on Monday and is scheduled to close on February 7. Following the open offer, the Burmans may gain control of REL. The company’s current management, led by Rashmi Saluja, has opposed the offer.

Earlier, the Burmans had objected to Gaekwad's letter to Sebi, stating that the competing offer should have been made within 15 days from the date of the public statement, which was October 4, 2023.

The Burman group further argued that the letter lacked substance, bona fides, offered no indication of any source of funds, and was intended to mislead the public shareholders of REL.

Previously, a plea was filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking monitoring of the acquisition, which led to a temporary stay on the company's AGM. However, the plea was dismissed by the court as the petitioner was not a shareholder in the company.

Four entities owned by the Burman family in September 2023 purchased an additional 5.27 per cent stake through the open market, triggering an open offer as they already held a 21.54 per cent stake in the financial services firm.

The Burman family is the single-largest shareholder in REL but has no board representation. REL had sought regulatory approval for the open offer in August 2024, following directions by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). It received conditional approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Shares of REL declined 3.7 per cent to close at Rs 243 on Tuesday.