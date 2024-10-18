Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bonfiglioli starts work for Rs 320 cr Tamil Nadu unit; to start ops by 2025

The 25-acre Cheyyar plant reinforces Bonfiglioli 's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and solidifies its position as one of India's largest gearbox manufacturers

The 25-acre Cheyyar plant, scheduled to commence operations by 2025, reinforces Bonfiglioli ‘s commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. | Company website
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:29 PM IST
Bonfiglioli Transmissions, the Indian subsidiary of Bonfiglioli Group, global leader in power transmission and drive solutions, celebrated a significant milestone with the foundation stone laying ceremony for its Rs 320 crore new industry and automation facility in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, and the inauguration of its Technology and Innovation Hub in Chennai.

The 25-acre Cheyyar plant, scheduled to commence operations by 2025, reinforces Bonfiglioli ‘s commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and solidifies its position as one of India's largest gearbox manufacturers. The facility will feature state-of-the-art machinery, create 150-200 job opportunities, and cater to growing domestic demand for heavy-duty industrial gearboxes. Bonfigliol’s latest investment is a strategic continuation of its previous year’s investment in pune, expanding its manufacturing capabilities for light and medium duty industrial gear boxes.

Bonfiglioli ‘s new Global competence centre , The Bonfiglioli Technology Space in Chennai, represents another milestone in the global Bonfiglioli innovation ecosystem,  housing 180 engineers with diverse expertise. This cuttiedge facility will focus on research, development and technical support, integrating advanced technologies to create breakthrough solutions. The centre will also house testing laboratories that could be used to simulate real field working conditions.

Sonia Bonfiglioli, Chairwoman, Bonfiglioli, stated, "With a targeted turnover of Rs 1,900 crore by year-end, Bonfiglioli is poised for another significant growth in India. This strategic expansion reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, these initiatives will create significant employment opportunities and bolster our presence in the region, paving the way for sustained growth and increased local market competitiveness.”

Kennady V. Kaippally, Country Manager, Bonfiglioli India, added, "The Cheyyar facility and Bonfiglioli Technology Space position us to cater to growing local demand and meet the need for innovative solutions. Our investment in cuttiedge technologies and talent strengthens our leadership position and contributes to India's industrial development."

Topics :Make in IndiaTamil NaduChennaiPower SectorInvestments

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

