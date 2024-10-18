Tata Power launches Ghar Ghar Solar campaign in all districts of Tamil Nadu

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has announced the expansion of its popular 'Ghar Ghar Solar, Tata Power ke Sang' initiative by launching it in Tamil Nadu.

Following its success in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh, this initiative now aims to bring sustainable and affordable solar energy to households across Tamil Nadu, empowering them to embrace clean energy solutions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The roll-out event, held in Coimbatore, was attended by Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Power Company, and Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power Renewable Energy, alongside senior leadership and esteemed partners. Covering all districts of Tamil Nadu and backed by 42 channel partners, this initiative is set to empower households across the state to seamlessly transition to clean energy.

Tamil Nadu is emerging as a strategic focus for TPREL, playing a pivotal role in the company's growing portfolio. With over 240 mega watt (MW) of installed capacity across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, the state is poised to become a solar powerhouse. A key project in the region is Tata Power's 4.3 gigabit watt (GW) Solar Cell and Module Manufacturing Facility in Tirunelveli, which is enhancing the production of indigenous solar cells and modules, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting India's ambitious renewable energy goals. Tamil Nadu has immense renewable potential that spans solar and wind energy, and this has been successfully tapped into through favourable State policies.

"The launch of #GharGharSolar initiative in Tamil Nadu is pivotal in supporting the adoption of clean and affordable energy through rooftop solar solutions. This campaign will empower thousands of households across the state to take charge of their energy needs and reduce spending on electricity bills through rooftop solar. The state government has been constantly encouraging renewable energy adoption, and with this initiative, we look forward to supporting their efforts in making Tamil Nadu the clean energy powerhouse of India." said Sinha.

The 'Ghar Ghar Solar' campaign is designed to promote solar adoption by making cuttiedge Rooftop Solar Solutions (RTS) financially accessible. Aligned with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, residents can benefit from government subsidies of Rs 30,000 for 1kW systems, Rs 60,000 for 2kW, and Rs 78,000 for installations ranging from 3 to 10kW. These incentives drastically reduce the cost of switching to solar, allowing homeowners to embrace green energy with ease.

Beyond installation subsidies, the initiative also offers net metering options, allowing households to earn credits for any surplus electricity generated. These credits can be applied to future bills, further reducing monthly energy costs and maximising savings from solar investments.

With over 34 years of expertise in the solar industry, Tata Power has been at the forefront of the sustainable energy movement. The company offers a maximum range of benefits to its rooftop consumers, including a 25-year warranty on modules, trusted quality assurance, lifetime service, after-sales support across India, easy financing options, and insurance for solar rooftop systems. The company will aggressively promote solar rooftop adoption through its extensive network of over 500 channel partners and aims to expand its network to 5000 partners, covering every nook and corner of the country. Notably, TPREL has served over 1,00,000 satisfied customers with over 2.5GW rooftop solar installations across India.