Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

Embattled ed-tech startup Byju's and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have arrived at a settlement, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

The payment to BCCI will be made by founder Byju Raveendran's brother Riju Raveendran, the lawyer added.

Byju’s, a poster child for India’s burgeoning startup economy, is fighting to remain in business after its cash dried up and legal challenges mounted. The insolvency plea initiated by the cricket board is one of several bankruptcy cases Byju’s is fighting in India and abroad.