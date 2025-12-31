Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Are banks open or closed on New Year's Day, Jan 1? Here's state-wise update

Are banks open or closed on New Year's Day, Jan 1? Here's state-wise update

January 1, 2026, a Thursday, is New Year's Day in 2026. In the US, January 1st is a federal holiday; in India, it is a restricted holiday. However, in some states, banks are closed, as per the RBI

Bank holiday on New Year Day on January 1, 2026

Bank holiday on New Year Day on January 1, 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank holiday on New Year day, 1 Jan: Heading to the bank in the first week of 2026? Before you step out, it’s worth checking the RBI’s bank holiday schedule for January. With New Year’s Day falling on Thursday, 1 January 2026, many customers are unsure whether banks will remain open or observe a holiday across states.
 
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar notes that while banks in other states would operate regularly on New Year's Day, banks in a number of states will stay closed. Bank holidays in India are state-specific; not every state will have the same closure.
 

Is there a bank holiday on New Year day, January 1, 2026?

Yes — but only in select states.
 
According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank branches in some states will be closed on this day because it is both New Year's Day and the Gaan-Ngai celebration in these regions. It's crucial to remember that people in many Indian states will still be able to use branch services on January 1, 2026.
 
In states where New Year's Day is not designated as a bank holiday, banks will be open on January 1, 2026. To avoid disruption, customers are encouraged to check the RBI bank holiday January 2026 state-by-state list or confirm with their local branch. Those who are preparing cash withdrawals, check deposits, loan-related documentation, or KYC-related visits should pay particular attention to this. 

Also Read

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Too drunk to drive? Telangana gig workers offer free New Year rides

AI prompts for your New Year 2026

Create festive magic: Best AI prompts keep your New Year's picture perfect

Lending

Corporate lending to rebound as loan-bond rate gap narrows, RBI eases norms

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

2025: Year of big-bang reforms aimed at ease of doing business in financepremium

Banks, bank

India's banks are healthier, but the next stress point is already visiblepremium

Banks will be closed in these states on New Year's Day 2026

As per official notification, banks will stay shut on Thursday, January 1, 2026, in the Indian states of Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal and Meghalaya.
 
Digital services, including UPI, online banking, mobile banking, and ATM services, would continue to operate normally even on the January 2026 bank holidays. Consumers can conduct uninterrupted internet transactions, bill payments, and financial transfers.
 
However, during bank holidays, branch-dependent services, including cash deposits, passbook updates, cheque clearance, and documentation-related services, could be delayed. 

List of Bank Holidays in January 2026 (festival-wise)

Apart from New Year's Day on January 1, 2026, banks will also be shut depending on the state for occasions such as Gaan-Ngai, Mannam Jayanthi, birthday of Hazrat Ali, birthday of Swami Vivekananda, Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu, Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami, and Republic Day.
   

More From This Section

Real estate

Fewer flats sold? Home sales dip 5% in 2025, but transaction values up 11%

aggressive hybrid funds, mutual funds, equity, debt, retirement planning, long-term goals, investment strategy, portfolio stability, systematic withdrawal plans, moderate risk investors

Midcap funds outlook for 2026 hinges on earnings rebound, rate supportpremium

Health Insurance

Digital health insurance sees 27% growth as wellness drives demand: Report

loan

Young Indians drive early borrowing, secured credit grows in 2025: Report

Real estate

India's realty sector saw 11 capital market deals from April-December 2025

Topics : Reserve Bank of India New Year RBI New Year's Day New Year's Eve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon