Home / Companies / News / Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 crore funds from bonds at coupon of 8.40%

Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 crore funds from bonds at coupon of 8.40%

Additional Tier I bonds qualify as core capital or equity capital, and it is one of the means of raising capital by banks

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds to fund business growth.

The fund has been raised through non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, fully paid up, unsecured Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds of face value Rs 1 crore each at a coupon of 8.40 per cent, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Additional Tier I bonds qualify as core capital or equity capital, and it is one of the means of raising capital by banks.

Also Read

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Canara Bank Q3 results: PAT up 26.86% at Rs 3,656 cr driven by loan growth

Sebi proposes changes to ease fundraising, disclosure for listed companies

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 6: Canara Bk, Somany, Zee Learn, Patanjali Foods

Canara Bank Q3 profit jumps 29% to Rs 3,656 crore, NII rises 9.5%

Vedanta's parent may sell $1 billion worth shares to GQG Partners: Report

SC proposes to inspect closed Vedanta group's copper plant in Tamil Nadu

NCLAT stays NCLT ruling in Dream 11 case, bars IRP actions until Feb 23

UpGrad's founder blames Raveendran, investors for current state of Byju's

Automotive supplier ZF Group inaugurates new manufacturing unit in TN

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Canara BankfundsFundraising

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story