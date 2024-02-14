Automotive supplier ZF Group inaugurates new manufacturing unit in TN

ZF, one of the largest suppliers of automotive systems for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial technology, has inaugurated its 19th manufacturing plant in India at Oragadam in Tamil Nadu.

With an Rs 1,800 crore project outlay, ZF plans to strengthen its manufacturing presence and expansion in India with investment realization by 2030, the company said.

Spread over an area of 44.08 acres, the new manufacturing facility, which is phase I of the project, covers an area of 7,200 sq. meters facility and displays ZF’s state-of-the-art production technology. The Oragadam plant aligns with ZF's objective of ‘Make in India for India and the World' approach, highlighting the company's thrust towards local manufacturing excellence while simultaneously catering to global demands, it said in a statement. This multi-divisional facility will play a critical role in pioneering innovative solutions in Safety, Automated, Connected, and Electric domains for commercial and passenger vehicles to deliver Next Generation Mobility and grow exports as a center of excellence for manufacturing and frugal engineering.

The Oragadam facility also plays a role in ZF’s ambitious goal to be climate neutral by 2040. This plant has a focus on sustainably generated energy with 100 per cent renewable energy- both solar and wind power generation in long-term contracts. It is also built with rainwater harvesting infrastructure to collect and reuse rainwater, targeting to be water positive by 2025.

To meet the increasing demand from customers, ZF plans to boost its workforce at the Oragadam plant over the next decade and will employ predominantly women on this site.

Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Group Board of Management, and Head – Commercial Vehicle Solutions and Industrial Technology, stated, “India is a strategic market for ZF Group, and we have been increasingly focusing on India for design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, as well as the growing domestic market. This state-of-the-art facility aligns with our global strategy and reaffirms ZF's dedication to fostering innovation and growth in this pivotal market. The Oragadam plant is a testament to ZF's vision for sustainable, inclusive, and globally impactful manufacturing."

Akash Passey, President, ZF Group India, expressed his enthusiasm about this strategic move, stating, "The inauguration of our Oragadam plant reflects ZF's enduring commitment to India. We aim to contribute significantly to India's automotive landscape with innovation and growth. By combining our 'Make in India for India and the World' approach with a workforce that is mainly women at this site, we are not just manufacturing products; we are creating opportunities and empowering talent aligned to the projected domestic growth opportunities.”

Mr. P Kaniappan, Managing Director, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited, mentioned, “The inauguration of ZF's state-of-the-art plant in Oragadam marks a new chapter for our company. This facility mirrors ZF's ambition to strengthen our pole position in the region in delivering next-generation mobility solutions with a focus on serving the demand from OEMs for advanced safety, efficiency, and connectivity technologies. For ZF, India is a global hub for manufacturing excellence, and we aim for this site to be the benchmark site for digital and sustainable manufacturing.”