Home / Companies / News / Canara Robeco Mutual Fund launches fund on manufacturing theme

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund launches fund on manufacturing theme

The tailwinds are emerging from several fronts - policy reforms like Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and Make in India, global supply chain diversification, investments and capacity utilisation

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of a manufacturing fund for investors wanting to bet on India's growing manufacturing heft. The scheme will invest in a wide spectrum of sectors, ranging from capital goods to power to electronics.

Sectors like cement, industrial, automobile, speciality chemicals, renewables, defence, and pharma will also be a part of the universe. As per the fund house, the manufacturing theme seems set to deliver at least in the coming 10-20 years as several long-term drivers are in place.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The tailwinds are emerging from several fronts — policy reforms like Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and Make in India, global supply chain diversification, investments and capacity utilisation, and demographics.

"The launch of Canara Robeco Manufacturing Fund in an attempt to capitalise on India’s potential to become the next manufacturing hub. The fund is an open-ended equity scheme that represents India’s manufacturing theme and will be benchmarked against the S&P BSE India Manufacturing Total Return Index (TRI)," the fund house said in a release.

The fund house has launched the new fund offering (NFO) with special features of auto switch, wherein investors can initially invest in a debt fund and switch it to the manufacturing fund on the last day of the NFO to avoid losing gains during the NFO period.


Also Read

Sebi speeds up NFO approval process; move comes as boost for newer players

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

NFO alert: DSP Mutual Fund launches DSP Banking & Financial Services Fund

Canara Bank Q3 results: PAT up 26.86% at Rs 3,656 cr driven by loan growth

Tata group considering spinoff of battery business Agratas Energy Storage

NBCC bags housing redevelopment project for MEA worth Rs 262 crore

Home loans business gives HDFC Bank CASA boost, says Arvind Kapil

Boeing Defence India appoints ex-naval aviator Nikhil Joshi as MD

E-commerce major Amazon surpasses $8 billion in exports from India in 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mutual FundsManufacturing sector

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story