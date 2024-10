CCI clears Central Bank of India's stake acquisition in Future Generali

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the proposed acquisition of Future Enterprises Ltd’s (FEL) 24.91 per cent stake in Future Generali India Insurance and 25.18 per cent shareholding in Future Generali India Life Insurance by Central Bank of India.

“The proposed combination envisages acquisition by Central Bank of India of 24.91 per cent equity stake in Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGIICL) and 25.18 per cent equity stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILICL) through bid or resolution plan submitted by Central Bank of India under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016,” CCI said.

